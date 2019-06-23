Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has accepted to fulfil all three conditions from Barcelona in order to force a move back to the La Liga champions.
Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Barcelona since joining PSG in 2017 for a world-record deal of £222 million.
The Brazilian international earlier this week revealed his intention to leave PSG for Barcelona in this summer transfer window.
However, according to UOL, the 27-year-old has agreed to give up his claim for a loyalty bonus which he was owed as a result of his departure from Barcelona in 2017.
The forward has also agreed to lower his salary wages and to make a public declaration of his intention to rejoin Ernesto Valverde’s side this summer.
