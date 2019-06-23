<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar has accepted to fulfil all three conditions from Barcelona in order to force a move back to the La Liga champions.

Neymar has been consistently linked with a return to Barcelona since joining PSG in 2017 for a world-record deal of £222 million.

The Brazilian international earlier this week revealed his intention to leave PSG for Barcelona in this summer transfer window.

However, according to UOL, the 27-year-old has agreed to give up his claim for a loyalty bonus which he was owed as a result of his departure from Barcelona in 2017.

The forward has also agreed to lower his salary wages and to make a public declaration of his intention to rejoin Ernesto Valverde’s side this summer.