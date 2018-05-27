Neymar admits he is “not yet at 100 percent” following surgery on his fractured right foot but has declared himself fit enough to play for Brazil at the World Cup.

The Brazil forward has not played since injuring himself playing for PSG in a league game against Marseille in February, but has been training for the past 10 days and took part in a national team preparation camp this week.

Neymar said: “I’m not yet at 100 per cent. That will come with time. I’m still a bit scared of going all out, but there are still several days before our start.

“It’s going to take a bit more time for this fear to go away, but I’m ready to play. Nothing can stop me from doing so,”

Speaking before boarding a flight to London, where the Brazil team will continue their World Cup preparations, he added: “I feel good physically. My foot is fine. Of course I have to adjust to certain things. I’m feeling a bit of discomfort but it’s not going to stop me from playing.”

The 26-year-old also reflected on what was a frustrating 2014 World Cup experience on home soil, as a back injury ruled him out of Brazil’s humiliating 7-1 loss to Germany in the semi-finals.

“It’s a dream to play in another World Cup, a dream which I hope won’t be interrupted again,” he said.

Brazil will play two warm-up matches before travelling to Russia, with a friendly against Croatia at Anfield on June 3 before a trip to Vienna to face Austria on June 10.

The five-time world champions play their opening World Cup match in Group E against Switzerland on June 17 in Rostov-on-Donand then face Costa Rica on June 22 in Saint Petersburg and Serbia in Moscow on June 27.