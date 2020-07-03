



Newly-promoted Italian Serie A club Benevento has expressed interest in signing former Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, this summer.

Benevento will play in the top-flight for the second time in their history next season and have already started preparation ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The modest side is on the verge of acquiring the services of Mikel’s former Chelsea team-mate Loic Remy as they look to add more experience to their squad.

According to a report on Italian news media outfit Gianlucadimarzio, Benevento are also considering a summer move for Mikel, who became a free agent in March after leaving Trabzonspor over COVID-19 fears.





Mikel who last kicked a ball in Trabzonspor’s 3-1 win against Yeni Malatyaspor on March 11, has also attracted interest from Brazilian sides Botafogo and Sports Club Internacional.

However, it remains to be seen where Mikel will play his football next season as he’s already made it clear he will not hang up his boots anytime soon.

On the international scene, the former Plateau United man-made 91 appearances for the Super Eagles and led Nigeria to her third AFCON title in 2013.