Newcastle’s Senegal international Henri Saivet has joined Turkish side Bursaspor on a loan deal.

The 27-year-old midfielder has made only eight senior appearances for Newcastle since his arrival from Bordeaux in January 2016.

“Henri Saivet has joined Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor on a season-long loan,” Newcastle confirmed.

Saivet spent the second half of the last campaign on loan at another Turkish Super Lig side, Sivasspor.

He had been loaned out to French side St. Etienne for the 2016/17 season.

Saivet was part of Senegal’s 2017 Africa Cup of Nations squad but was not picked for the Teranga Lions 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia.