One of Newcastle’s largest bookshops has announced it will not stock Michael Owen’s new memoir Reboot.

The Back Page, which calls itself the largest stockist of sports books in the world, has said that Reboot is “the first book we have ever totally refused to stock”.

Early extracts of the book have revealed that the former England international was reluctant to move from Real Madrid to Tyneside back in 2005.

Referring to the need to prove himself after an injury early in his Newcastle career, Owen writes: “I don’t need to justify myself to fucking Newcastle fans.”

That has not gone down well with supporters at St. James’ Park with Owen, at the time, costing a club record €20m and earning €150,000 per week.

Club legend Alan Shearer has hit out at his old team mate on social media with the pair involved in a Twitter feud for the past few days.

Writing in Reboot, which has been serialised in The Mirror, Owen says: “From a career perspective, there was no doubt in my mind that a move to the North East was a downward step. As unpalatable as that opinion might be to Newcastle fans, that’s more or less what I felt.”