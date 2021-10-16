Newcastle wanted to get Zinedine Zidane to take over from Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce’s days at Newcastle are numbered. The Saudi investment fund which have bought the club are looking for a successor and, according to ‘The Mirror’, one of the favourites to take over was former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. The Frenchman, however, has reportedly turned down the offer.

Steve Bruce has one game left as Newcastle boss. After the match with Tottenham, he will be dismissed.

What is not known is who will replace Steve Bruce. Until now, Gerrard, Lampard and Fonseca have been linked.

The latest to join the list of possible coaches was Zinedine Zidane. ‘The Mirror’ says that Newcastle have already weighed up the option of appointing the former Real Madrid coach.

The Magpies reportedly got in contact with Zidane to weigh up the Frenchman. However, he denied he was interested in taking charge.

According to the English paper, Zidane turned down any offer for Newcastle because he has his mindset on France. He wants to coach France one day.

Zidane’s rejection means that Lampard has become the favourite to take over. It remains to be seen whether he will become the next Magpies manager.