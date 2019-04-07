<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Wilfried Zaha is excited after helping Crystal Palace to a 1-0 away win over Newcastle United in Saturday’s Premier League game at St James’ Park.

The provocative dribbling of the Cote d’Ivoire international saw DeAndre Yedlin foul him in the box and Luka Milivojevic calmly dispatched the resulting penalty kick.

The victory saw the Eagles claim their seventh away win of the season to climb to the 12th spot in the log, thus bolstering their English top-flight safety.

And the winger who has scored eight goals in 29 appearances this term has taken to the social media to applaud the performance.

“Another three points on the road, God is great,” Zaha posted on Instagram.

Having now returned to winning ways following their 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur last Wednesday, they will hope to consolidate on the form when they host Manchester City on April 14.