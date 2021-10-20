Newcastle United part ways with manager Steve Bruce

Newcastle United have announced that manager Steve Bruce has resigned by mutual consent.

Bruce’s last game was a 3-2 loss to Tottenham on Sunday, and his departure has now been confirmed, with the club’s new owners eager to bring in a new coach for the squad.

The statement from the club read: “#NUFC can confirm that Steve Bruce has left his position as head coach by mutual consent.

“The club would like to place on record its gratitude to Steve for his contribution and wish him well for the future.”

It was widely expected that this decision was coming soon immediately after the takeover of the club by the Saudi Arabia Consortium was confirmed by the English Premier League. Although Bruce was allowed to take charge of his final game over the weekend, he himself knew this resignation was a matter of time.

There was no mention of who the club will pick as a replacement but both Brendan Rodgers and Rafa Benitez, whose names have been mentioned in relation to picking up the mantle in the dugout at St James’ Park have removed themselves from the discussions.