Newcastle United held Liverpool to a 1-1 draw in their Premier League clash at the Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

The result put a dent on the Red’s chances of securing a top-four place.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead with their first track in the third minute.





It should have set the tone for a comfortable afternoon but Jurgen Klopp’s team were wasteful in front of goal, failing to score again despite registering a further 21 shots on Newcastle’s goal.

Joe Willock equalised with Newcastle United’s last attack popping home a deflected effort deep into stoppage time.