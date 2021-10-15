Newcastle United confirm Steve Bruce will remain in charge vs Tottenham Hotspur

Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Steve Bruce will remain in charge of the club for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur.

There has been intense speculation over the future of the 60-year-old since the Magpies were taken over by a consortium backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last week.

However, ahead of Bruce’s pre-match press conference on Friday, Amanda Staveley, a member of the new consortium has released a statement clarifying Bruce’s future.

“We have had an extremely busy week reviewing the business and getting to know people and it is imperative that we continue to be patient and considered in our approach.

“We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

“Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday.

“If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know but, in the meantime, we wish him the best of luck in his 1,000th match as a manager and will be joining you in getting right behind the team.”

Newcastle go into the game 19th in the league table without a win in their first seven games of the season.