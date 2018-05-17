Newcastle are confident manager Rafa Benitez will stay at the club, despite reports linking him with a move away, Sky reports.

United believe they have a water-tight contract with Benitez, which includes a large release clause.

The Spaniard, who has one year remaining on his current deal, almost became West Ham boss in the summer of 2015 before joining Real Madrid.

West Ham co-owner David Sullivan remains on good terms with Benitez and said on Thursday that the club were “very close” to appointing a “high calibre” manager to succeed David Moyes at the London Stadium.

Moyes left West Ham on Wednesday after coming to the end of his six-month contract.

The club have since held talks with representatives of former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini in their search to replace the Scotsman.