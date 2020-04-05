<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Newcastle United’s sale is set to affect QPR, it has been revealed.

The Evening Chronicle reports the Reuben brothers are part of the group looking to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley but it is not Simon or David Reuben who will be part of the board – rather it will be Jamie, son of David.

The 32-year-old currently serves as a member of the board for Championship club QPR. He would have to resign from that role to take up his reported position at Newcastle.





Sources say that QPR have no knowledge of an impending resignation from Jamie, who is still going on with business as usual at Loftus Road.

The Reuben brothers own several plots and businesses in Newcastle so will be well aware of the passion the city holds for its football club – even if they don’t live in the UK.