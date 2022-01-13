Newcastle willing to sign Umtiti even if it’s on loan

Samuel Umtiti has renewed his Barcelona until 2026, but that does not mean he cannot leave in the January window. Newcastle, one of his main suitors weeks ago, are still interested in him even if it is just on loan.

Lille defender Sven Botman was Newcastle’s main target in the January transfer window to bolster the back-line, but he would rather stay where he is and Umtiti is Newcastle’s alternative. The fact he has renewed until 2026 does not stop Newcastle going after im even if it is on loan.

‘RMC Sport’ are the media outlet which says that the English club’s interest persists. It had come out a week ago, when the central defender had not renewed at the La Liga club. At that time, the way of signing him was by paying around 20 million euros.

Now, with the Frenchman’s future well and truly secured at the Catalan outfit, there is more chance of him moving to the Premier League on loan. It will depend on what Joan Laporta decides is the best for his club on a sporting front and financially. After relieving the club’s finances by paying the player’s salary over a longer period of time, an agreement with Newcastle could help them even more.

Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has hardly played him since he took over as Barca coach. He has only played on one occasion and that was a La Liga match against Osasuna which he started. Osasuna managed to get a point in that game and Umtiti’s performance was not the best.