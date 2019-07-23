<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newcastle have completed the signing of Hoffenheim striker Joelinton in a club-record £35 million ($44m) deal.

The Brazilian’s fee breaks the previous record of £20.5 million ($27m), which the Magpies paid to sign Miguel Almiron from Atlanta United earlier this year.

Joelinton becomes Steve Bruce’s first signing as Newcastle head coach after the former Sheffield Wednesday boss was named Rafa Benitez’s successor last week.

The 22-year-old is a much-needed reinforcement for a team that has lost several key attacking players from last season.

Last year’s top scorer Salomon Rondon returned to West Brom after spending the season on loan with Newcastle, and was promptly sold to Benitez’s new side Dalian Yifang￼￼.

In addition, Ayoze Perez joined Leicester City and Joselu departed to link up with Alaves in his native Spain.

The Magpies will hope Joelinton can help fill the void, with the Brazilian having netted 11 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions for Hoffenheim last season.

Prior to last season Joelinton spent two campaigns on loan with Rapid Vienna, where he scored 15 league goals in 60 appearances.