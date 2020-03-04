<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi was not listed for action by West Bromich Albion for FA Cup fourth round against Newcastle United.

The defender who has been ever-present in the heart of the Baggies defense was rested for the game and his side crashed to the visiting Magpies at the end.

Two goals from the impressive Miguel Almiron before half-time and another within two minutes of the re-start from Inter Milan loanee Valentino Lazaro put the visitors in control.

But Slaven Billic men hit back with two late goals from Matt Philips and substitute Kenneth Zohore to set up a nervy ending to the game at the Hawthorne.





Meanwhile, West Brom has now been eliminated from five of their last six FA Cup ties against Premier League opposition, with the exception being their fourth-round tie against West Ham this season, but Coach Bilic said he’s proud of his team.

“I am proud of the performance but disappointed with the result. We showed them too much respect in the first half and if you give them too much time on the ball then they can hurt you.

“The reaction after conceding the third was brilliant. We came back and had more than enough chances to equalize.

“Unfortunately we ran out of time. We needed maybe five more minutes,” He said.

Bilic will hope to recall Ajayi and other rested players for their weekend clash Swansea City as they continue to push for a premier league return.