Newcastle move to make Philippe Coutinho their first main signing

The new owners at Newcastle are ambitious and they want to take the Magpies further up the table. They are working on the possibility of big signings. In fact, according to the ‘Mirror’, the club have got in contact with Philippe Coutinho’s agents to make him become the first star of the project.

The Saudi investment group which has bought Newcastle are thinking of spending what it takes to sign the top players. It is estimated that they have around 240 million euros to invest in reinforcements and they are now meditating on their next steps in the market.

Big names such as Coutinho and Keylor Navas are on their agenda. Newcastle have apparently made a move for the first of them, according to the ‘Mirror’.

The British paper says that Coutinho’s agents have contacted Newcastle to try and persuade the Brazilian to join the squad. He would become the club’s first-star player.

But it would not be the first time, ‘Sport’ adds that Newcastle are trying to get hold of Coutinho. This source says that last summer, the Saudi Arabian investment group tried to buy Coutinho.

At that moment in time, the club’s sale was halted and Coutinho did not join the Magpies.

Now, with the club having been sold, the Saudis have once again got down to work. They want Coutinho under any circumstance and they will not stop until achieving it.

They will be able to take advantage of the financial crisis which Barcelona are going through in order to get the Brazilian at a good price. According to the Catalan based paper, Barca are willing to sell him for around 50 million euros, a figure at the Magpies’ reach.