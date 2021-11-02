Newcastle manager search ‘down to two’ with Unai Emery in talks

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery is the leading contender for the Newcastle United vacancy, with negotiations taking place.

The Athletic are reporting that the Magpies have narrowed down their search for Steve Bruce’s successor to just two names. Former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is the other manager in contention.

However, it appears that Emery is first-choice with discussions taking place between the decision-makers at St James’ Park and the Spaniard.

It is being reported that Newcastle would have to pay Villarreal around €6m in compensation to acquire their head coach with Emery under contract at the LaLiga club until 2023.

Talks are believed to be ongoing between the club and Emery but no agreement has been reached as of yet.

The 49-year-old guided Villarreal to the Europa League last season with Newcastle having been searching for a new manager since Steve Bruce left the club last month.

Graeme Jones has been in caretaker charge for the previous two Premier League fixtures, a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea leaving the club winless in their first 10 games and currently sat 19th in the table.