Lille of France forward Victor Osimhen is on the shopping list of Premier League Newcastle who are desperate to sign a striker when the January transfer window opens.

Reports from Saint James Park reveals that the club’s head of recruitment Steve Nickson has included the Nigeria international on the list of strikers they are keeping tabs.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce confirmed that the club’s plans to bring in a striker in January with the Nigeria mentioned.

Already scouts have been sent to France to monitor the progress of the young striker.

“We’ll start planning in the next couple of weeks, but January is always a difficult window.

“Well see what’s out there,” said Bruce.

It was also reported last week that Barcelona have also shown interest in the 20-year-old who was signed by Lille in the summer of 2019 for £10.8million from Belgian side, Sporting Charleroi, where he banged 20 goals in his first season.

Now in his first season with Lille, Osihmen has scored 7 goals in 9 appearances which won him the French Ligue 1 player award for September.