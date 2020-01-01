<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

The 23-year-old Colombian has made quite the impact in Scotland and it is no surprise that other teams are looking at him.

According to Daily Star, Steve Bruce likes the Rangers striker. It will be interesting to see if he makes a move for Morelos this month.

However, he is Rangers’ best player and the Ibrox giants are in the middle of a title race. A sale in January seems highly unlikely.

The highly-rated striker has scored 28 goals already this season and his talent is beyond doubt.

Newcastle are in desperate need of a goalscorer right now and Morelos could be the ideal signing for them. The Rangers star has proven himself in the Europa League as well and he has shown that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League now.

He could make a big difference to Newcastle’s attack during the second half of the season. Along with goals, Morelos will add presence and work rate to Steve Bruce’s side.

However, his temper could be an issue for the Magpies. Morelos has picked up several suspensions during his time at Rangers due to his aggression. In order to play for the top clubs, he will have to sort out his temper.

Morelos’ win-at-all-costs mentality is a big plus for his team. However, it has cost Rangers at times in the past.