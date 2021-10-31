Newcastle happy to give Aaron Ramsey huge salary

According to the ‘Daily Mirror’, despite Aaron Ramsey’s very large salary at Juventus, Newcastle United are not afraid of paying him the 24 million euros a year he currently gets at the Italian side.

Despite some media outlets ruling out Aaron Ramsey moving to Newcastle, the latest news suggests things have turned 180 degrees.

According to the ‘Daily Mirror’, the Magpies and their new owners could be thinking about the Welsh footballer as their first-star player. The club’s new project is sure to be exciting and they have been linked with all sorts of players.

The thing is that Ramsey earns nearly half a million euros a week at Juventus, around 24-25 million euros a year. However, it does not seem like this will be an issue for the club from North-East England.

They are not the only team who want to get hold of his services, although it seems like he is attracted to the idea of returning to the Premier League. If Ramsey says yes, he could move to the team this January. His contract at Juventus currently runs until 2023.