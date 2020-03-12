Super Eagles left back Jamilu Collins proved his worth for Bundesliga side, Paderborn, who defeated Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 at the Benteler Arena to secure their first win of the season.

According to information gathered by Transfermarkt, several clubs have registered interest in Paderborn left-back Jamilu Collins.

The 25-year-old, whose current contract runs until 2021, was directly involved in three goals in 21 Bundesliga games this season and saw his market value rise to €3 million in December.


As Transfermarkt learned, Newcastle and Fulham from England – as well as German clubs Schalke, Hertha and Mainz – are thinking about signing the Nigeria international, who made 13 appearances for the Super Eagles, which should also enable him to be granted a work permit.

With loan defenders Danny Rose and Jetro Willems possibly on their way out of Newcastle in the summer, the Magpies might look to Germany for reinforcements again, following the arrivals of Willems, club record signing Joelinton and Nabil Bentaleb in the current season.

