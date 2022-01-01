Newcastle make formal bid for Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United have submitted a formal bid to sign England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid.

Talks between the clubs are ongoing as Newcastle boss Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his squad in the January transfer window.

Howe has worked with Trippier before while in charge of Burnley. He signed the right-back from Manchester City in January 2012 after impressing during a loan spell at Turf Moor.

Trippier joined Atletico Madrid in 2019 after four years at Tottenham and won a league title last season. He was also named in the La Liga team of the year.

Former Newcastle United striker Micky Quinn wants the club’s new owners to make a ‘statement of intent’ by strengthening the squad with January signings

The 31-year-old has made 19 appearances this season for Atletico, who have fallen 15 points behind city rivals Real after three successive defeats.

Trippier has won 35 caps for England and started in last summer’s Euro 2020 final against Italy, setting up Luke Shaw for an early goal.

Newcastle sit 19th in the Premier League with one win from 19 games this season and Howe will hope Trippier could help shore up a defence that has conceded 42 goals, the joint-highest in the league along with Norwich.