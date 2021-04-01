



Newcastle United are facing contract decisions for four senior players.

The Evening Chronicle says Newcastle are mulling over whether to hand out new contracts to several Magpies players this summer.

Dwight Gayle, Andy Carroll, Federico Fernandez and Jacob Murphy are among the players whose current deals expire at the end of this season and much will likely depend on what division Newcastle United find themselves in next season with the Magpies in the midst of a Premier League relegation battle.





Indeed, that will play a big factor over the future of a key quartet whose contracts will expire next summer as well.

Newcastle management are well aware they have some big decisions to make over their futures between now and June next year.