<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Newcastle have moved into pole position in the race for Tottenham left-back Danny Rose.

Over the past week, the Magpies have been active in the window, swooping for Nabil Bentaleb and Valentin Lazaro.

But they aren’t finished yet and Sky Sports report that they are now ‘frontrunners’ in the Rose sweepstakes.

The story claims that Newcastle are showing ‘strong interest’ in the man who spent a successful season on loan at their hated rivals Sunderland.





“He is a quality player and a class act, the kid is,” manager Steve Bruce said last week when asked about Rose.

“But whether a deal is possible, who knows?”

Newcastle aren’t the only side who have expressed an interest in the 29-year-old, who has been keen to move on from Spurs for some time.

Watford and Bournemouth are also ready to offer him an avenue out of north London before the close of the window on Friday.