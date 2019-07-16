<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

While Newcastle reportedly prepare to make Steve Bruce their next manager, the Magpies will try to wrap up their first purchase of the summer window.

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle ‘have a deal in place’ for 22-year-old Hoffenheim striker Joelinton.

However, the move is said to be dependent on whether a manager is in place to give the transfer the go-ahead.

The Brazilian has been linked to the club since the beginning of the year and could be the subject of a club-record £36m deal if figures from the Daily Mail are to be believed.

After spending two years on loan from Hoffenheim at Rapid Vienna, Joelinton enjoyed his first full season with the Germans to the tune of 11 goals and nine assists in 35 games.