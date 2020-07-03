



Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has warned anyone who is interested in Allan Saint-Maximin or Miguel Almirón that they are wasting their time.

The Paraguayan has recovered from a sluggish start to his Magpies career and is now settling in very nicely on Tyneside.

The flying Frenchman has been unstoppable, injury aside, since his arrival and that was emphasised by his nomination for Premier League Player of the Month honours for June.

His manager is also up for contention in that category but used his press conference on Friday to warn anyone off the duo, while admitting he was disappointed to read recent exit rumours about them.

“We can’t help ourselves at Newcastle,” Bruce sighed when addressing speculation linking Almirón with Atlético and ASM with a summer switch.





“Even with the result we got last time [a 4-1 win at Bournemouth], there’s still a negative story.

“He [Saint-Maximin] signed a six-year deal last summer and then there is another story with Almirón.

“There is always going to be speculation at Newcastle and that does mean that they’re performing well on the pitch.

“They’ve done fantastically well but our job is to keep our best players here.

“We certainly don’t want to be losing them. We want to build around them and that’s our plan going forward.”

With their midweek victory, Newcastle also guaranteed themselves of Premier League football next season.