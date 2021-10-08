Newcastle boss hints new club owners may sack him

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has hinted that the new owners of the club may show him the exit door as they takeover administration at the club.

A group of investors made up of PCP Capital Partners, David and Simon Reuben and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund finally completed their purchase of the Magpies from outgoing owner Mike Ashley on Thursday.

With new owners, sweeping changes to the club’s management structure – including a new chief executive, sporting director and manager are expected to take charge at the club.

While speaking on the new direction the club is headed, Bruce said the new owners may want a new manager to launch things for them.

“I want to continue, I’d like the chance to show the new owners what I can do, but you have to be realistic and they may well want a new manager to launch things for them,” he told The Telegraph. “New owners normally want a new manager. I’ve been around long enough to understand that.”

“That decision is not up to me. I accept that and I will accept what comes my way. I have to wait to have those conversations with people when the time is right.”

Bruce was set to take charge of his 1,000th match as a manager when Newcastle host Spurs at St. James’ Park a week on Sunday, but it now seems unlikely he will be the man in the dugout.

“If I don’t make it to a 1,000 games against Spurs, you might say that could only happen to me, but I don’t think it would be cruel. It’s just football.”