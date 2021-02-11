



Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says he has recently received death threats on social media and insists more needs to be done to tackle online abuse.

Dean and his family received death threats on social media after two controversial incidents last week after the 52-year-old issued red cards to Southampton’s Jan Bednarek and West Ham’s Tomas Soucek. The abuse received has lead to Dean requesting to be taken off Premier League refereeing duty this weekend.





It is not just Dean who has had to endure such threats. Manchester United players Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe, Anthony Martial and Lauren James are among those who have been the targets of social media abuse, along with West Brom’s Romaine Sawyers and Chelsea defender Reece James, Lauren James’ brother.

Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari says social media companies are in the best position to tackle online racism, but must have the determination to address the issue.

“I just know that in conversations I’ve had with my family over the last few days, when we’ve been talking about the Mike Dean situation, it was brought to my attention that I’ve had it too,” Bruce said.

“It’s really horrible stuff, which I couldn’t really get my breath with. Things like someone saying they hope I die of Covid and all of this.