Newcastle gave their Premier League survival hopes a huge boost after hammering Leicester 4-2 at the King Power Stadium.

Newcastle deservedly opened the scoring when Joe Willock pound on an error from Caglar Söyüncü before finishing smartly past Kasper Schmeichel.

That goal made him the first Magpies player to score in four consecutive Premier League matches since Papiss Cissé in April 2012.

Paul Dummett rose highest to double their lead with a powerful header, before Callum Wilson made it three after finishing a clinical counter attack.





Wilson added his second – and Newcastle’s fourth – having been played through brilliantly by Miguel Almirón, slotting home when his initial effort hit the post.

Marc Albrighton rifled one into the top corner late on, with Kelechi Iheanacho continuing his hot-streak with another inch-perfect finish to test some nerves.

Ayoze Pérez was even denied by Martin Dúbravka in injury time, but Newcastle held on for all three points while Leicester are looking over their shoulders in the top four race.