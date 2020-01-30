<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





If reports are to be believed, Newcastle have got the man they wanted for the rest of the season.

According to the BBC, Newcastle and Tottenham have come to an agreement to let Danny Rose join the Magpies on loan for the rest of the season.

With Rose’s contract expiring in 2021, it’s unclear whether or not the loan will include an option to buy.





The 29-time England international is still a regular selection in Gareth Southgate’s squad and it’s believed Rose is in search of first-team football in order to stay in contention for Euro 2020.

Rose was Tottenham’s regular left-back for the beginning of the season but since José Mourinho’s arrival, Rose has made just once start as Japhet Tanganga and Ryan Sessegnon have assumed the position.