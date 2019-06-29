<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Netherlands are through to the semi-final of the Women’s World Cup for the very first time following a deserved victory over Italy on Saturday.

Second half goals from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt in Valenciennes means the Dutch will now face either Germany or Sweden in the final four.

Neither side was able to fashion a clear-cut chance in the first half, with Italy striker Valentina Bergamaschi’s weak attempt at a lob from inside the box being the most dangerous opening.

Netherlands had a good chance from a free-kick on the edge of the box just before half-time, but Sherida Spitse’s tame effort was saved comfortably by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani.

The Dutch then went very close to opening the scoring in the 58th minute when Danielle van de Donk’s excellent effort from just outside the box clattered back off the crossbar.

But Sarina Wiegman’s side did then find the breakthrough when Miedema latched onto a brilliant cross from Spitse and guided the ball into the far corner.

And it didn’t take them long to find a second goal, as another pinpoint Spitse delivery was expertly dispatched by the head of Van der Gragt.

Sherida Spitse now leads the way at the 2019 Women’s World Cup with four assists – more than any other player at the tournament.