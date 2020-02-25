<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Serbian star Nemanja Matic will leave Manchester United in the summer when his contract expires, according to reports.

Matic has had a difficult season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, making just 22 appearances.

Although he has featured in all three of United’s last matches in all competitions.

But according to Calcio Mercato he is still expecting to leave at the end of the season with his contract set to run out.

His agents have already been offering him around to a series of clubs as a result of his impending departure.

He has been offered to three sides in Italy as they look to find a future for the 31-year-old.





AC Milan have already turned down the opportunity to sign him due to his €10 million-a-year (£8.3m) salary.

Juventus are also in the mix, although they have delayed negotiations while they come up with their plans for the summer.

Inter Milan are also thought to be interested, despite bringing Christian Eriksen from Tottenham Hotspur during the January window, although they are unlikely to make a move.

United and Matic take on Club Brugge in the second leg of their Europa League first knockout round clash on Thursday night.

They will be looking for a result at Old Trafford, having drawn the first leg 1-1 last week.