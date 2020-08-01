



Nemanja Matic has set his eyes on winning the Premier League title with Manchester United as early as next season.

Manchester United have been miles off challenging for a 21st league title ever since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, the closest they came when they finished second in 2017/18, though they still ended up a whopping 19 points behind runaway champions, Man City.

The Red Devils have however seen a wave of optimism surround the club since the turn of the year, finishing their league campaign with a 14 game unbeaten run to force their way into next season’s Champions League, overturning a once 14 point deficit to Leicester City to finish third.

The club are expected to be among the biggest spenders in world football this summer, with a move for Jadon Sancho said to be edging closer, and Matic believes that a club of United’s stature must ‘fight for the title’ next season, the Old Trafford outfit having finished 33 points behind Liverpool and 15 behind second-placed City.





“Me, personally, I would like to win the Premier League with Manchester United,” Matic told the United magazine. “I think that our club always needs to fight for the title.

“We always need to try to do the best for this club, which we are doing at the moment, and I think we cannot allow any club to win the league seven or 10 games before the season finishes, so we have to fight until the end.

“Of course, we have a young team but this cannot be an excuse. I think these young players already have a few seasons behind them playing. So, from the next season, we have to fight for the title.

“I don’t know if we’re going to win [the league] but I’m sure that we can fight until the end. That’s my personal target and I think the rest of my teammates think the same.”