Nemanja Matic says he was Manchester United’s “biggest problem” during their 4-0 defeat at Everton on Super Sunday.

The humbling at Goodison Park consigned United to their sixth defeat in eight matches, prompting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to apologise to the club’s supporters at full-time.

Solskjaer also warned his under-performing players that some of them could be sold in the summer as he looks to reshape the United squad.

When asked about the performance against Everton, midfielder Matic told Danish broadcasters TV2: “Many things didn’t work for us today. First of all, our approach.

“I think that the most experienced guys, in this case me, didn’t play well today. So I don’t think we need to blame the young guys today. I was the biggest problem.

“In these kinds of games, you have to win the battle in the middle, then the team can play better football. We didn’t do that.”

United remain in the hunt for a Champions League place despite the defeat and sit two points behind fourth-placed Arsenal ahead of Wednesday night’s derby match against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Matic says the United squad have already spoken about how they can bounce back against their neighbours, who will return to the top of the Premier League with a victory.

“We had one small meeting,” Matic added. “We will try to do better in the next few days. We have a big game against Manchester City, so we will see if we’re ready.

“We’ll keep it behind the doors, but I think it was a good meeting.”