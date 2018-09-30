Neil Warnock admits he prefers the Championship to the Premier League as his Cardiff side look for their first victory of the season against Burnley on Sunday.

Newly-promoted Cardiff are in the relegation zone with four defeats and two draws from their opening six games, though the fixture list has not been overly kind to the Welsh side.

Warnock does not hide the fact he loves the frenzied nature of the Championship, but says the Cardiff fans have been magnificent so far this season and is relishing the challenge ahead.

Ahead of the Super Sunday clash with Burnley at the Cardiff City Stadium, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm, Warnock told Sky Sports: “I don’t enjoy it like the Championship, everybody knows that. Whether that’s the wrong thing to say? I like the Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday. But the quality I do enjoy.

“This time I said to myself I want to enjoy going to the grounds, the stadiums are fabulous for the fans. For me, the fans have been the difference this year.

“They’ve got on board, they know all the circumstances, they’re not daft. They know what the situation is around the team, and they’ve just supported us. At Chelsea, 4-1 down, they were amazing.

“If they were the opposite, against us or picking on individuals, it would be difficult, but they’re really supportive. They know this is almost like a bonus year for them, going to different grounds.

“But I still think we can put a performance on to get results, and we’ve got to get results. Without the fans it would be impossible, but fortunately they’ve been really good with us.”

Cardiff’s last three games have come against Arsenal, Chelsea and Man City, all resulting in defeat, but Warnock believes his side have deserved more than the two points they have accumulated.

Warnock has pinpointed Sunday’s clash with Sean Dyche’s Burnley as a winnable clash, but joked his opposite number will be thinking exactly the same.

“There are two leagues. It’s the top six playing against each other and the rest of them fighting for their places. In our first 10 games, we’re going to play against the top seven from last year, it’s a horrific fixture list really,” Warnock said.

“I’m pleased with how they’ve adapted. I’m disappointed we haven’t got more points on the board, if we’d have had nine or 10 points I think we’d have deserved it.

“We’ve just got to get on with it, and this game is one of the games outside of the top six, and I’m sure Sean is thinking exactly the same: ‘Thank goodness we’re going to Cardiff, the way they’re playing!’

“It’s a game we could get something out of, and that’s what we’re trying to do. “