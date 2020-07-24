



Inter Milan and Manchester United are discussing a swap deal involving Alexis Sanchez and Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

Inter are keen to keep the Chilean, who despite a difficult start to his loan season has been sparkling since lockdown ended.

United would prefer a permanent deal for the player, with the Nerazzurri hoping to find a solution that would allow him to participate in the Europa League in August.

Perisic has also been on loan this season at Bayern Munich, but his deal has already been extended until the end of August.

He has been used mainly as a substitute by the Bundesliga side, having started 15 of 31 games. He has scored six goals and provided 10 assists playing off the left wing.

Bayern have not exercised the €20 million (£18m) buyout option in the deal – which expired at the end of June – and Perisic is expected to return to Lombardy when Bayern’s Champions League campaign is over.

And Fichajes .com reports that United and Inter are exploring the idea of a swap deal for the two 31-year-olds.





‘Inter Milan and Manchester United are currently negotiating the possibility of exchanging … Alexis Sánchez and the Croatian international Ivan Perisic,’ the Spanish outlet reports.

‘The player [Perisic] would look favourably on the possibility of joining the Red Devils’ project’.

Fichajes .com claim that United face competition for Perisic, with Everton also interested.

The Croatian is arguably beyond the age at which United would normally show interest in an attacking player. However, their loan deal for Odion Ighalo shows a willingness to add the right 30-something to the squad at the right time.

This is something of a left-field rumour in more ways than one, but there may actually be some mileage in it. The deal could make sense for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is keen to get Sanchez off the books and in return would be getting a quality player who could provide a huge upgrade to the current backup attacking options in the squad, without expecting to start every game.