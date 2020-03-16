<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Manchester City fullback, Nedum Onuoha, has said Queens Park Rangers defender, Eberechi Eze, can cut it big at Premier League level.

Eze is being linked with Tottenham this week.

And Onuoha told Love Sport Radio: “I played with him. He’s a friend of mine.





“And obviously he plays for QPR, that was a big part of my career and I hope he stays but I also hope that he gets the opportunities to play at a high level and really test himself and see if he can be amongst that company.

“So if he’s to leave, I think the fans will thank him for everything he’s done.

“And I want to see what he’s like playing in a different team, maybe in a bigger stadium, maybe bigger atmosphere, maybe some bigger games.”