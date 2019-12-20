<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria international Nduka Ugbade says a move to European champions Liverpool will be suitable for Victor Osimhen.

Following an impressive start to life at Ligue 1 club Lille, Osimhen has been linked with a move to some of Premier League’s elite clubs.

The former Wolfsburg striker has scored 12 goals in 23 appearances with four assists in all competitions so far this season.

And commenting on recent reports about a possible move, Ugbade recommends he joins Liverpool.

“Tottenham might be good, Chelsea might be good and Liverpool but I will choose Liverpool with Jürgen Klopp because it’s all about fitness,” Ugbade, a member of the 1994 AFCON winner with the Super Eagles said.

“And the nature of fitness will suit Osimhen a lot better than going to Chelsea and I don’t see Liverpool falling in the next four years.”

Meanwhile Osimhen will not be in action for Lille against Monaco in the league this weekend as he will be rested.

Osimhen was forced off against Monaco in the first half in the League Cup on Tuesday after he felt unwell.

He opened scoring for Lille before going off for Loic Remy who bagged a brace in the game which ended 3-0.