Former assistant coach of Nigeria’s youth and junior national team, Nduka Ugbade, has stated that Nigeria and Leicester city of England forward Kelechi Iheanacho is finally fulfilling potential.

According to him, his goal in the Leicester City 3-0 victory over West Brom continued to bring out the best in him for his club.





“For almost about seven years ago I’ve mentioned it. I’ve always talked about competing and I’m not just competing but competing at the highest level of your potential because performance is one, the potential is another one.

When you have the potential for success and that success is gained through performance then the potential is fulfilled.”