Nduka Ugbade: With good preparation, Super Eagles can win AFCON 2021

Former Nigerian midfielder, Nduka Ugbade, says he’s confidence the Super Eagles will make the country proud by winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Ugbade, who captained the 1985 FIFA U16-winning Golden Eaglets, stated this in an interview on Brila FM, where he said that the senior national remains a force to reckon in African football and around the world.

Recall that the Super Eagles have won the AFCON tournament three times, 1980, 1994 and 2013.

However, Ugbade said that he’s optimistic that with good preparation the team will deliver the AFCON trophy in Cameroon.

“I know that Nigeria have won the AFCON competitions on three occasions and I know that automatically they will go there to participate and win. There is this recognition from other African countries that Nigeria is always a force to reckon in a major competition in any major football event. There is nothing we have not won. We have done it before in 1980, we did it again in 1994 and 2013.”

Nigeria has been pitted in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau. The bi-annual tournament will commence on January 9 and end on February 6, 2022.