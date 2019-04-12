<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Golden Eaglet assistant coach Nduka Ugbade has stated that the Nigeria U17 national team will take the challenge at the 2019 U17 AFCON a game after the other and hence, for now, have their sight fully focussed on ensuring a bright start against host nation Tanzania who they play this Sunday on matchday one.

Ugbade told newsmen that playing to qualify for the world cup require a good start and any hope of winning the competition also demand that the team is at it best at all time which they intend to keep but understands what a bright start will do for the confidence and morale of the team.

“The trophy will be at the end when you win the last match but first, the first match against Tanzania because Tanzania is playing at home and most of our boys you will agree are not that experienced because most of them are playing in such competition for the first time.

“So this is what we will be looking forward to.”

Nigeria’s U17 national team will open their campaign at the U17 AFCON against the Serengeti boys of Tanzania on Sunday the 14th of April 2019.