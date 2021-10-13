NBBF: Musa Kida faces ICPC investigation

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has requested for documents to enable it carry out an investigation on the activities of Nigeria basketball in the last four years.

This is contained in a letter from the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) titled: “Re: Notice of Investigation/Request For Documents, dated October 7, 2021, and signed by Ekanem Benedict on behalf of the Permanent Secretary.

The letter reads in part, “I am directed to inform you that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is requesting for documents to enable it carry out investigation on your Federation from January 2017 till date.

“I am further directed to request you to provide all the records of sponsorship agreement/documents you entered into by your Federation from January 2017 till date. You are also directed to forward the above-mentioned documents to the FEAD Department of the Ministry before the close of work on Friday for onward transmission to ICPC.”

Recall that the Basketball female National Team, D’Tigress, has vowed not to show up for the World Cup qualifiers coming up in February next year unless the outstandings owed by the Kida-led NBBF are paid.