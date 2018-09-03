The President of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), Musa Kida, strongly believes that the women’s senior national team, D’Tigress, will fly the country’s flag high and give a good representation of Africa when the 2018 World Cup serves off in Spain.

Kida said the present players currently in camp in Lagos are the best set of players that are available to Nigeria across the world.

It could be recalled that it is exactly a year since D’Tigress won the 2017 Afrobasket championship in Mali to qualify for the World Cup in Spain, and the NBBF president said he is hopeful of a good performance.

Kida added that despite the 2017 set going on an eight-game unbeaten run to clinch the Afrobasket title after 13 years of endless wait, the present set of players are an upgrade of the 2017 team.

“I think this is one of the best women’s team that we have going to such a tournament, and I am also very hopeful and quite encouraged by what I have seen them do,” he stated.

He assured that the federation will work closely with the Technical crew to ensure that the best players are picked from the pool available to represent the country at the World Cup.

Kida restated NBBF’s commitment to giving all the support necessary to the team, so as to put up an excellent show when the World Cup starts on Saturday, September 22, in Tenerife, Spain.