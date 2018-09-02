The Nigeria Nationwide League One (NLO) has revealed that it had fixed its 2017/2018 league promotion and relegation play-off matches between Sept. 7 and Sept. 9.

Ebere Amaraizu, a Director in NLO, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Enugu that the date was fixed after a meeting of the NLO Board earlier in the week.

Amaraizu, who is in charge of NLO activities in the South-East, said promotional and relegation play-off matches would be holding in four centres nationwide.

He said the centres included Jos, Oba in Anambra, Akure and Makurdi.

The director said teams that would win the promotional play-off would automatically qualify to play in the Nigeria National League in the next 2018/2019 football season.

“The relegation play-off matches will, however, commence after the promotional play-off matches at the same centres,’’ he said.

Amaraizu also said the promotional play-off match for two top clubs in groups in the South-East in the 2017/2018 NLO League would hold on Sept. 8.

He noted that the South-East promotional play-off match would be between leaders of group D1 and group D2.

“The promotional play-off match would be between Lamray FC, Enugu from group D1 and Crime Busters FC, Enugu of group D2.

“It will be played at the 20,000-capacity Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi on Sept. 8.