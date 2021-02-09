



Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has revealed that the team’s last AFCON qualifier against Lesotho next month will be played at the refurbished National Stadium in Lagos.

The match is fixed for March 30, 2021.

Nigeria won the first leg in Lesotho 4-2 in 2019.

This will be first time in many years that the Eagles have played in the country’s commercial capital city.





The National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, has undergone a major refurbishment after many years of neglect.

The country’s sports ministry has now got a private concern to help renovate the sporting edifice, which was specially built to stage the All Africa Games in 1973.