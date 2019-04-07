<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Stoke City manager Nathan Jones says the club won’t have any problem selling Peter Oghenekaro Etebo following the Nigeria international’s eye-catching great performances for the Potters this season.

Etebo has been an instant hit at the Bet365 Stadium following his summer arrival from modest Portuguese club CD Feirense.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce was extremely impressed with the marauding midfielder’s performance in his club’s last weekend 0-0 draw against Stoke City and told reporters after the game that the former Nigeria U-23 Eagles star is too good to be playing for the Potters.

There are fears Stoke City who were relegated from the Premier League last season may lose his services at the end of the current campaign with the big guns expected to circle round the player.

“That’s what we want,” Jones stated when asked about the possibility of Etebo leaving the club this summer following his consistent sterling performances for the Potters that have made positive impression in the transfer market .

“I’ve just come from a club where every window we were fighting off six or seven bids for our players, every single window.

“I want that to be the case here.

“It means we are doing great work. If we are fighting off bids from the Premier League and Europe, it means we are moving in the right direction and soon we are going to be at that level.

“So I’ve got no fear about that. I want Peter to be attracting interest from the very top clubs and, if he is at that level and he gets an opportunity that’s just too good to turn down, then we will have a decision to make.”