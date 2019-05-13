<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Wilfried Zaha was a handful for Bournemouth as Crystal Palace secured a 5-3 win in their season-ending game on Sunday, according to Nathan Ake.

Zaha provided two assists and Ake highlighted the punishment served to them by the 26-year-old.

“Everyone knows how good he is, especially on Sunday,” Ake told the Daily Echo.

“When we lose the ball, on the counter-attack he’s a dangerous threat.

“We knew that, but obviously you could see he dominated the game.”

Zaha finished the season with 10 goals to help Crystal Palace to 12th position, amassing a record 49 points.

Next up, he will look to help Cote d’Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations which starts on June 21.

The Elephants are in Group D with South Africa, Morocco and Namibia.