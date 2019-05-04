Nathan Ake late header for Bournemouth inflict six away defeat for Tottenham Hotspurs after a 1-0 loss at Dean Court on Saturday early kick-off of the Premier League encounter.
North London outfit top-four fate suffers a setback and Spurs would have guaranteed Champions League football next season had they won on the south coast but red cards for Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth killed their chances.
They looked like they were going to earn a valiant point in what would have been their first away draw of the season until former Chelsea defender Aké headed home an injury-time corner for the Cherries.
Son had earlier walked for pushing Jefferson Lerma and Foyth was sent off three minutes after coming on as a half-time substitute for a reckless tackle.
It means Spurs are likely to have to beat Everton in their final game next Sunday to be guaranteed a fourth successive year of Champions League football, unless Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all lose this weekend.