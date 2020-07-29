



Bournemouth could be forced to let Nathan Ake leave the club for a ‘cut-price fee’ following the club’s relegation to the Championship according to reports.

The centre-back has been linked with a move to both Manchester City and Manchester United in recent months, while Chelsea maintain a £40 million buy-back clause from the agreement which took him to the South Coast in a permanent deal in 2017.

However, the Telegraph reports that the Cherries could be ‘forced to accept a cut-price fee’ for Ake, who is one of the club’s highest earners, with the defender not possessing a relegation clause in his contract.

The report says that Ake is one of only a handful of first-team regulars who will not see their wages automatically cut following their slide into the second tier, a scenario that will only ‘strengthen the negotiating position of his suitors’.





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is keen to bolster his side’s defence after they surrendered their crown with a record seven games to spare to finish 18 points behind champions, Liverpool, while Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was overheard telling the defender to ‘keep it up’ earlier this month, stating his interest in signing a left-footed centre-back.

Ake’s former club Chelsea are also believed to be keen on strengthening their defence this summer, Frank Lampard’s side having conceded 54 goals this season, more than any other side in the top 10.

Bournemouth are also facing the similar prospect of losing the likes of Callum Wilson, Josh King and David Brooks, as clubs ‘seek to take advantage of their alarming financial predicament.’