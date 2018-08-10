Al-Nassr supporters gave rousing welcome to Ahmed Musa, the eighth best scorer at the Russia 2018 World Cup, who secured his anticipated transfer from Leicester City to Al-Nassr recently.

Al-Nassr supporters wave the club flags on Friday as they gather to welcome Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh early.

Nigeria forward Ahmed Musa left Premier League side Leicester for the Saudi Professional League (SPL) side Al-Nassr, the Saudi Arabian club announced on August 3.

Al-Nassr said he had signed a four-year contract but did not disclose the transfer fee but thought to be £25m plus.

Al Nassr had earlier announced the signing of the international Moroccan football player Noureddine Lamrabet who played at the English Premier League for Watford.